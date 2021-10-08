Chris Brown Will Not Be Charged In Battery Case

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic altercation at Chris Brown’s San Fernando Valley home on Friday (June 18) where a woman claimed he physically assaulted her to the point where her weave fell out.

Aside from the aforementioned claim, no other injuries were reported. Thus, the 32-year-old singer will not face criminal charges. “It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” LAPD spokesman Rob Wilcox told Rolling Stone.

The singer shared his thoughts on the case’s dismissal on Instagram. “I HOPE Y’ALL BLOW THIS UP.. SH*T SO STUPID..” he wrote. “READY TO CANCEL A N***A BUT WHEN U FIND OUT IT’S [CAP] I DON’T HEAR NOTHING BEING SAID!! LAME A**ES.”

Brown is currently battling a copyright lawsuit with Drake over their 2019 hit, “No Guidance.” Earlier this year, the Virginia native has a separate run-in with LAPD when they shut down his lavish birthday party that reportedly had between 400-500 guests in attendance.

For years, Chris Brown has had trouble with the law, especially when it comes to violence towards women. In 2009, he was arrested for the assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in which he plead guilty to felony assault. His ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, has a restraining order against him.

Back in 2017, he was also named in a lawsuit where a woman claimed she was raped at a party held at his home. In 2019, Brown and two others were detained in Paris over aggravated rape and drug infractions after a woman filed a rape complaint against them.