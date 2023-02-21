Chris Brown Denies Prohibiting Black Women From His VIP Section Following Accusations

Chris Brown has found himself settling the score, once again, this week against social media.

Following his most recent debacle with 3LW’s Kiely Williams about his musical collab with Chlöe Bailey, the R&B crooner has now had to defend himself over colorist claims.

On Saturday (Feb. 18), a Black woman from the United Kingdom posted a video on social media ranting about not being let into a club where Chris Brown was hosting. According to the woman, she and her friend were turned away at the door for simply being Black.

“We were supposed to go see Chris Brown,” the woman started in the video. “We got there and there were thousands of girls lined up there. Like, thousands of girls. And they’re not getting in. We were supposed to be on the VIP guest list.”

As she speaks, another lady steps into the video saying, “They told us ‘No Black girls allowed.’ You’re handpicking these White women.”

The video eventually got the attention of Brown, to which he responded to the colorist claims with photos of him in a VIP section with Black woman around him.

“STOP IT” he captioned the photo posted to his Instagram Story. “I have Black queens all around me. THOP REACHING.”

Following up to Brown’s response, the UK woman then went on to clarify her earlier claims of the Breezy singer denying women of color. On TikTok, she posted a video stating that her original sentiments were not directed at the 33-year-old, but the venue where he was booked to host.

“That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown,” she explained. “The only reason why his name was mentioned was because we were going to a club where he was hosting at.”

Furthering his point that the internet is trying to hate on him this week, he reposted the redaction with: “CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE!”

CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VMPRx31kMC — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 19, 2023

Last week, the father-of-three went on a tangent not only clapping back at former girl group member Kiely, but also sharing that he’s tired of being scrutinized for things he did in his past. Brown also ousted several white celebs who have also had disgraced moments in their careers, but weren’t “canceled.”

“If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire a**,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m f**king 33. I’m so tired of y’all running wit this narrative. You weird a** ni**as are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f**k out each other in front the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my d*ck, disrespectfully.”

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE F**K OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING BI**HES AIDS, OH,” he went on. “That’s right.. THEY ARE YOUR BUDDIES NO MORE FAKE LOVE FROM ME.. STAY OUT MY WAY OR GET RAN OVER SIMPLE AS THAT!”