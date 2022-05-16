Chris Brown Scores Multi-Year Residency At Drai’s Las Vegas

Chris Brown has scored a multi-year residency at Drai’s Las Vegas.

In his return to the west coast city, the R&B star will be the first artist at Drai’s LIVE to perform on a custom stage that is transparent and consists of two levels. Although Brown helped popularize the program after the concert series’ launch in 2015, Drai hopes his self-designed set will lead to an enhanced concert experience.

“Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Dustin Drai, vp of entertainment for Drai’s Management Group, in a statement. “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

As part of the residency, Brown will run through his greatest hits while also performing tracks from his forthcoming album, Breezy.

Tickets for Brown’s residency premiere, which will take place on June 11, are currently available via Drai’s website. Additional shows for Brown’s residency will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this month, Brown announced plans to release his 10th studio album, Breezy. In June, the entertainer took to Instagram to give fans an idea of what they can expect from his forthcoming effort.

“NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album,” Brown wrote at the time. “So ahead of time…. THANK YOU [praying hands emoji].”