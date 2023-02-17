Chris Brown Claps Back At Kiely Williams Following Chlöe Bailey Collab Criticism

Chris Brown can’t seem to catch a break.

On Thursday (Feb. 16) Chlöe Bailey surprised her fans with the Twitter announcement of new single “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown — to which many critics had something to say, including Kiely Williams of 3LW.

Quoting Chlöe’s tweet, Williams wrote: “Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit.”

She added, “Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the f**king air rn. Garbage [throw up emoji].”

Twitter screenshot

Catching wind of the 36-year-old’s criticism, the award-winning singer followed up with a series of Instagram posts and taunts towards the former girl group member.

Starting off with an infamous line from Williams’ 3LW hit “No More,” Brown wrote on his IG Story “I’m getting kinda tired of Ya broken PROMITHIS PROMITHIS,” followed by the message, “Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are broke or broken … THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW.. “

He added, “minding your business WOULDVE been best.. but I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes you financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity.”

However, the Breezy entertainer didn’t stop there.

The 33-year-old continued with another Instagram story saying: “IF YALL STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE AS A 17year old please kiss my whole entire a** ! IM F**KING 33! IM SO TIRED OF YALL RUNNING WIT THIS NARRATIVE..”

“YOU WEIRD A** NI**AS are there SAME ONES THAT TUNE IN EVERY WEEK TO SEE BLUEFACE AND CHRISEAN BEAT THE F**K OUT OF EACH OTHER IN FRONT OF THE WORLD. BUT THATS OK? It’s entertainment? ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY D*CK DISRESPECTfully,” he continued before posting a photo of Kiely captioned with “THOP IT.”

Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial Screenshot, Collage created by VIBE

After expressing himself about being scrutinized years after an altercation with former girlfriend Rihanna, he decided to taunt Williams some more by going under her comments and joking on her latest choreographed video to her BluPrint song “Talkin.”

Brown left tomato emojis, Choo-choo trains, and told her her dance was “Wack as f**k.”

Instagram/KielyWilliams Screenshot, Collage created by VIBE

Speaking to his white counterparts who have also had disgraced moments in their career, but haven’t been “canceled,” the father-of-three posted again, saying: “Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE F**K OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING BI**HES AIDS, OH. That’s right.. THEY ARE YOUR BUDDIES NO MORE FAKE LOVE FROM ME.. STAY OUT MY WAY OR GET RAN OVER SIMPLE AS THAT!

“NONE OF YOU AND I MEAN NONE OF YOU NI**AS CAN F**K WITH ME,” he ended before posting the disgraceful stories of several white stars, including Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Lee, Slash, Charlie Sheen, Steven Seagal, Emma Roberts, Carmen Electra, Cristian Slater, Josh Brolin, Tom Sizemore, James Caan, Vince Neil and Mickey Rourke.

Chlöe Bailey has remained silent about the debacle between Brown and Williams as of publication. However, her track with CB drops on Feb 24.