Chris Brown Gives Fan A Subtle Lap Dance During European Tour Stop

Chris Brown seems to be having the time of his life while on his Under The Influence European Tour.

While performing in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend to give his international fans their money’s worth, Breezy pulled a lucky fan to the stage to give her a tasteful lap dance to his 2007 bedroom smash, “Take You Down.”

Grinning from ear-to-ear, the fan sat in a chair as the Indigo crooner paraded around her thrusting and hitting a few floor moves. The 33-year-old then moved onto her lap, giving her only a taste of her imagination, before his backup dancers joined him in dance.

“That’s me @chrisbrownofficial,” the lucky fan captioned the video of her on Instagram.

As social media got wind of the clip, many other fans began commenting and praising CB for giving fans what they want.

“I don’t know how you didn’t gasp or scream cause I would’ve did something crazier,” one fan commented on the video as another asked, “What did he smell like?”

The father-of-three followed up on Instagram praising his Dublin fans for giving him an “AMAZING” show.

Chris Brown’s European Tour comes about after his 2019 sleeper “Under The Influence” from Indigo (Deluxe) gained a substantial amount of traction on TikTok. With no update on an American leg of the tour, the Virginia-native did make it clear following the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 12), that he doesn’t feel welcomed by American media.

“America media AINT FA me,” Brown responded to a fan’s IG comment suggesting that he needs to bless the Super Bowl halftime stage one day. “Rather be where I’m welcomed.”

The R&B heartthrob has had a hard time getting back into America’s good graces following a few incidents he had in his past, including physical altercations, run-ins with the law and more. Since then, Chris has been pretty much exiled from larger brand endorsements, attending certain events and even performing for major network shows.

Back in November, the multifaceted entertainer was reportedly scheduled to perform at the 2022 American Music Awards in tribute to the late Michael Jackson. However, he was pulled form the show without explanation.

After uploading a snippet on Instagram of what fans were going to see on stage that night, Brown let it be known that the AMAs had canceled him “for reasons unknown.”

“U SERIOUS,” wrote the MJ-influenced star wrote in all caps at the time.

He followed up with a comment explaining that his set, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

A few of his musical peers came to his defense, including Jermaine Dupri, Ciara and Kelly Rowland.

“MJ, thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary,” Ciara shared online before adding, “Chris Brown, you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you.”

Ironically, Brown scored the award for 2022 Favorite Male R&B Artist that night, in which Kelly praised him for his hard work and talent.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began as some critics began to vocalize their disdain. “Excuse me, chyle—chill out. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

The “Under the Influence” Tour continues in London on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), before concluding in Paris on March 26.

Check out Breezy giving his Dublin fan a lap dance above.