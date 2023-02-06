Chris Brown Lashes Out After Losing GRAMMY Award To Robert Glasper

Chris Brown was displeased after losing out on the Best R&B Album award to Robert Glasper at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (Feb. 5).

The 33-year-old crooner, who’s 2022 release Breezy was nominated in the category, lashed out on social media after Glasper’s Black Radio III album was announced as the winner. “Who the f**k is Robert Glasper” Brown asked in a post that’s since been deleted. He also sarcastically joked about his lack of musicality playing a part in the perceived snub in favor of Glasper, a renowned pianist, producer, songwriter, and musical arranger. “I Gotta get my skills up,” the Virginia native wrote in another post. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Glasper’s latest victory marks his fifth win at the Grammys, as he first won Best R&B Album in 2013 for the first installment of his Black Radio series and has also received hardware from The Recording Academy for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best R&B Song. In addition to Brown, the 44-year-old beat out Lucky Daye, Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to pick up the second Best R&B Album award of his career.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Robert Glasper poses with the Best Rap Album award for “Black Radio III” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Thank you to all the INCREDIBLE artists and musicians that were apart of this record,” Glasper wrote on his Instagram account in celebration of the win. “And my team Vinnie, Dana, Leandra, Becca, Freda, Shawn, Loma Vista, The Recording Academy, and YOU my fans!! I couldn’t have done this without y’all!”

Fellow musicians and artists who congratulated him on his latest accolade included John Legend, Omarion, Miguel, Kamasi Washington, and Jennifer Hudson, all of whom extended kind words in the comment section.

Chris Brown has been nominated for 20 Grammy Awards throughout his career, his only win coming in 2012 when took home the award for Best R&B Album for his 2011 release F.A.M.E. While Breezy may have come up short this go-round, he has much to celebrate, as he’s coming off a landmark year that included multiple milestones reached. In June 2022, he released his tenth studio album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and extended his streak of Top 5 releases on the chart. He also became the most decorated male singer in Billboard Hot 100 history and surpassed Elvis as the male singer with the most singles to be certified gold by the RIAA.

Breezy helped earn the hit-maker multiple honors in 2022, including the Best R&B/Soul Male trophy at the Soul Train Awards, and Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards.