Chris Brown Addresses Michael Jackson Comparisons, Details New Album

In a recent sit-down on the Los Angeles radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Chris Brown directly addressed being compared to Michael Jackson. The R&B singer revealed his disbelief when people make the correlation and often name him as more talented than his idol. Recently both Fivio Foreign and Tank have claimed that Chris Brown had reached or eclipsed The King Of Pop in talent.

“That’s cap,” responded Breezy when asked how he feels about being described as better than Michael Jackson.

“I stay the hell up out of it… I kind of back off it. My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. So I don’t know if they look at it as the Jordan/Kobe thing but I can’t even look at it…he’s light years ahead…“There is no competing with him…Hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up in my house. Hell nah, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”

Musician Chris Brown performs a Michael Jackson tribute onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the conversation, Brown and Big Boy discussed his upcoming album Breezy, set to release on Friday (June 24), as well as the upcoming tour with Lil Baby.

“Man, that’s gonna be fun,” he said of the One Of Them Ones Tour, kicking off next month.

“I still get nervous. I’m anxious about it, I have sleepless nights. I’m thinking of ideas. Because it’s the excitement, it’s adrenaline, it’s like a give and take. If you don’t understand that… you know energy, you can feel energy.

Additionally, Breezy confirmed the album will hold 23 songs, a detail previously teased on Instagram. The album is set to feature Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, H.E.R., EST Gee, and more. He has already released a song featuring Nigerian pop star WizKid.

“It’s crazy in the album process because let’s just say I put out an album like the Indigo album. While I was about to put that out, I was already recording songs and doing stuff for the next one,” the 33-year-old musician revealed. “But I be having so many songs, I think for this actual project I had almost 250 songs. I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale this down and figure out what to do!’”

Watch the conversation between Chris Brown and Big Boy above and check out his latest song “Call Me Every Day” featuring WizKid below.