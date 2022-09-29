Chris Brown Says A Stalker Caused A Serious Car Crash On His Property

On Thursday (Sept. 29) at around 3 a.m. PT, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he has another stalker on his hands.

Apparently someone driving a white Chevrolet pick-up truck trespassed onto the singer’s property and crashed into a Tesla. Though it is not clear whose car belonged to whom, Brown, 33, shared a photo from the dangerous scene.

“Bruh [eyes emoji] wtf?! I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS PEOPLE REALLY FRIED!!!, he wrote on his story. “Another stalker … this time these folks done ran into somebody sh*t… sh*t look like the Hulk just placed this truck on top this Tesla.”

This isn’t the first time crazed fans have entered Brown’s property. In April, the “Call Me Everyday” singer dealt with a woman who uninvitedly visited his San Fernando Valley home over 10 times. According to LAPD, the woman had disappeared by the time police came to his home, resulting in no arrest. A week later, Breezy’s team contacted the police again after the stalker returned and argued with his security.

Back in 2020, Brown posted a video on Instagram of a woman trying to sneak over his gate as she yelled back and forth with him. He captioned the post at the time, “Mental Illness is real!! She tried to sneak over the gate at my crib but she saw my dog and he saw her (What da F**k was my homie zooming into).” He appeared to be hanging out with friends at his home without security.

The most bizarre incident of them all occurred in 2015 when a young woman snuck inside of Brown’s house while he was away in Las Vegas. Amira Kodcia Ayeb reportedly broke into the home four days before she was taken into custody, according to a news release. She apparently got completely naked and waited for the Breezy singer to return home, in his bed. Ayeb also spray painted “I Love You” on his kitchen counter and vandalized his silver Rolls-Royce and black Range Rover, writing “Mrs. Brown” on them.

When Breezy and his security team arrived back home, they called the police after finding the woman in his bed. Ayeb was arrested on charges of felony burglary and felony vandalism. She was held on a $50,000 bail. During that time, CB tweeted, “To The young woman that broke into my house, I appreciate the dedication as a fan. I pray she gets the help she needs. It’s all love.”



In his latest incident, no further details have been released to the public.