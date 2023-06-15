Chris Brown Surprises Fan Who Bodied Choreo To “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)”

After watching Chris Brown surprise a young fan, Deon Cole posed the question, “Why isn’t this in the news?” and we couldn’t agree more.

On Wednesday (Jun 14), CB took to his Instagram to show a video of him surprising a young boy as he made a TikTok to his 2022 single “C.A.B. (Catch A Body)” from his last LP Breezy. In the clip, the kid can be seen dressed in Breezy-inspired streetwear as he starts the choreography to the track.

Unbeknownst to him, Chris Brown sneaks into the video along with his dancers, as they help him complete the routine. Surprised and elated, the young boy turns up his moves even more.

See video below:

“All you gotta do is dream. God gone take care of the rest,” the 34-year-old captioned the post. Immediately the comment section of Breezy’s Instagram filled with celebrity commentary, fan admiration and more.

“Soo dope nefew,” Snoop Dogg wrote as Martha Luna said, “HE ATE and YOU ARE AWESOME FOR THIS. Had this on repeat on TikTok when I saw it.” Others who commented include DC Young Fly, T.I., Ludacris, Fat Joe, Mario, Eric Bellinger and many more.

Chris is no stranger to making his fans feel special, as he held viral meet and greets during his One of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby. During the trek, Brown charged his fans $1,000 to get up close and personal with him to create moments that would last a lifetime.

Receiving backlash for the hefty M&G price, he wrote at the time:

“PSA!!! WHEN ARTIST (EVERYONE) DO CONCERTS, they all have something called a VIP PACKAGE. I HAVENT DONE MEET AND GREETS IN OVER 7 YEARS… I HAVE THE COOLEST FANS ON THE PLANET .. I APPRECIATE THE F**K OUTTA THEM. THESE ARE MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST WITH THEM FOREVER. UNLIKE MOST OF THESE LAME A** ARTIST THAT WONT MAKE EYE CONTACT WITH THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CAREER. I ONLY EXIST BECAUSE THESE FANS SAW SOMETHING IN ME I NEVER THOUGHT WAS POSSIBLE.. SO IMA GO ALL OUT FOR MY FANS !!!!”

THREAD OF PHOTOS FROM CHRIS BROWN'S MEET AND GREET WITH THE FANS. pic.twitter.com/ZEd1Qgt5Ak — #BREEZY (@BreezyftJimin) July 21, 2022

In other news, Chris is up for four nominations at this year’s BET Awards. Chris is going up against GloRilla, DJ Khaled, Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and SZA for Album of The Year. He’s also nominated in the categories of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

Breezy released in June 2022 following his 2019 LP Indigo. The 33-track deluxe project included features from Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Blxst, Lil Baby, H.E.R., EST Gee, Wizkid, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign, Ella Mai, Yung Bleu, Capella Grey, Lil Durk, Davido and Bryson Tiller.

The album also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 4 on the 200 chart.



