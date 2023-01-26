Chris Brown Hit With $4M Tax Lien

Chris Brown reportedly owes around $4 million in taxes and has been hit with federal and state tax liens in the U.S.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old star was recently hit with two federal tax liens for taxes owed in 2022, including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78. In addition to the federal tax liens, Breezy is also on the hook for a hefty sum in the state of California, which claims he owes $739,067.48, placing his overall tax bill at approximately $4M.

While the singer will have to settle his matters with Uncle Sam at some point, it doesn’t appear as if he’s too troubled by the news, as he recently revealed that he had to have a department store built in his home in order to store his massive wardrobe. In a clip posted on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 25), the crooner showed off his clothing collection while challenging his musical peers and celebrity friends to see if they have more items in their own closets.

Chris Brown has so clothes in his house he built a department store ? pic.twitter.com/wmKi0Psrh2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 25, 2023

Brown is currently preparing to take his show abroad for the European leg of his Under The Influence Tour, which kicks off in Dublin on Feb. 11 and will hit London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Zurich, Oberhausen, Berlin, Brussels, Munich, and Amsterdam before concluding with a return to Manchester on March 9. Due to stops in London, Amsterdam, and Paris quickly selling out, additional dates in those cities have since been added, evidence of the fanfare and profitability the tour is expected to garner.

Brown is looking to capitalize on a momentous 2022, during which he reached a number of milestones in his career. In June, he released his 10th studio album Breezy, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and includes features from Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Jack Harlow and more. The Virginia native also made music history after surpassing Elvis Presley for the most Gold records ever and became the most decorated singer in Billboard Hot 100 history last year with well over 100 entries on the chart.