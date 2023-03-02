Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone Into Crowd While Performing A Lap Dance

Chris Brown can’t seem to avoid controversy. He is currently in the midst of his ‘Under The Influence’ tour overseas and during his performance on Wednesday (Mar. 1) in Berlin, found himself in hot water after hurling a fan’s phone into the crowd during a lap dance.

The unnamed woman was brought onstage as the crooner performed his sultry 2007 jam, “Take You Down.” While attempting to capture the moment from her distinct point of view, Breezy tossed her phone into the audience before finishing his set.

When addressing the incident on Instagram, he only had this to say: “F**k dat phone [laughing emoji].”

The woman was able to retrieve her phone from a Black woman after the show, according to a TikTok video. The women did embrace following the ordeal.

Brown was recently embroiled in a separate situation involving former 3LW and Cheetah Girls member, Kiely Williams. After announcing his collaboration with Chlöe on her debut album, Williams tweeted, “Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit.”

To which he responded, “THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame… YOUR LIFE AND CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW…minding your business WOULDVE been best..”

Just weeks prior, Brown gave another fan a lap dance during his show in Ireland, but no phones were lost in the process.