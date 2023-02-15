Chris Brown Gives His Take On UFOs: “Extraterrestrials Have Been Visiting Us”

Chris Brown is giving his take on the idea of UFO’s flying in the sky and extraterrestrials living among us, after the White House’s recent briefing about “alien activity.”

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), the Breezy serenader took to his Instagram story to further the discussion about whether there is indeed alien activity happening around us.

“This is hella random but don’t fall for the fake UFO/UAP false flags,” the 33-year-old entertainer wrote. “Extraterrestrials have been visiting us for a long time. Some live amongst us. We are the only destructive species dooming our existence. Don’t let them run with the narrative.”

He added, “Just say I’m crazy. But also make your own judgements…They just [started] acknowledging the ‘possibilities’ of UAPs and UFOs. Now they are shooting everything moving out the sky???? Hey, this message is for uneducational purposes.”

Instagram/Chrisbrownofficial

Breezy’s sentiments come days after the U.S. government shoot down three unidentified objects hovering over the United States.

According to the NY Times, military officials detected a radar blip flying over Montana, which turned out to be an anomaly on Saturday (Feb. 11). The following day a blip appeared again flying over Montana, then Wisconsin and Michigan. Military officials ordered an F-16 to shoot it down over Lake Huron.

“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we’ve detected over the past week,” Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, Melissa Dalton, said at a news conference on Sunday evening.

In a press briefing on Monday (Feb. 13), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the recent military takedowns were unrelated to alien activity.

“I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House,” she said. “I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.

“Again, there is no indication of aliens or [extra]terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” she reassured. “Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that. And it was important for us to say that from here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it.”