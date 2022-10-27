Chris Redd Attacked At Famed NYC Comedy Club

Chris Redd of 'Scare Me' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 3 on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah.

Chris Redd was reportedly attacked and almost had his chain stolen in a recent attempted mugging.

TMZ reports the comedian was assaulted at New York City’s Comedy Cellar on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) by a random assailant.

The stand-up arrived at the location, hopping out of his vehicle when an unknown man ran up to Chris and punched him in the face. The aggressor also snatched Redd’s chain in the process of him being assaulted, but luckily for the comedian, he was able to recover his pricey jewels.

A man wearing a security guard uniform was responsible for the attack, helping him blend in with the Comedy Cellar’s security around the club.

Cops on the scene responded to the incident, with the Bust Down star eventually taken to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The former SNL cast member was set to perform at the Comedy Cellar that same night.

Elsewhere, Redd is reportedly dating Christina Evangeline — ex-wife of his former Saturday Night Live co-star and close friend, Kenan Thompson.

According to TMZ, the rumored couple was spotted in New York City, with the newly formed pair reportedly beginning their relationship “within the past year.”

The outlet also reported that there were no apparent signs of “overlap or cheating.”

The Kenan co-star supposedly knew Evangeline through Thompson for six years as friends with no romantic feelings attached.

It’s unclear at this moment whether Evangeline was present during Redd’s Comedy Cellar attack on Wednesday night.