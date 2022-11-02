Chris Redd Gives Health Update After Recent Attack In NYC

Chris Redd attends Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd has given an update on his physical health following a random attack outside of the Comedy Cellar on Wednesday (Oct. 26). Redd was hospitalized after being punched by an unidentified individual while getting out of a car.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday (Oct. 30), the 37-year-old revealed he’s been returning to good physical health.

“I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!” he wrote. “I’m OK and healing fast!”

He added, “For any shows I missed, I’ll be putting back on the schedule so if you bought tickets SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU!! I’ll be back up talking some good sh*t very soon!!!!”

Redd’s next show is still scheduled for Nov. 11 in Tacoma, Wash.

Although the actor had to miss out on this year’s Halloween festivities, he joked about the reality with a tweet about “recovering” being his costume.

“What are you gonna be for Halloween?”



Me: recovering ?? — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) October 31, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a preliminary investigation by the NYPD concluded that Redd’s attack occurred “without prior conversation or provocation.” The unidentified individual reportedly fled the scene after assaulting Redd, leaving him with a laceration to his face that needed medical treatment.

Chris Redd officially joined the main cast of SNL in 2019 and consistently appeared on the show for more than five years. He exited the late-night show ahead of its 48th season. Redd’s comedic acting skills have earned him an Emmy award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for his 2017 “Come Back Barack” comedy song while on the show.

His upcoming HBO Max comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? is slated to debut on Thursday (Nov. 3).