Chris Rock Says He Lives His “Mothaf**kin’ Life” By De La Soul’s “In The Woods”

Chris Rock is a huge fan of De La Soul. The 58-year-old revealed the specific lines in their record “In The Woods” that he has turned into a life mantra.

“My favorite De La album is Buhloone Mindstate,” the comedian said during the group’s D.A.I.S.Y Experience event. “To me, there’s two De La’s. There’s De La and De La with Prince Paul, and the Prince Paul records are just f**king better. They’re hysterical. They’re better than In Living Color, they’re better than The Chris Rock Show, they go toe-to-toe with Chappelle’s Show. Everything De La did with Prince Paul is just f**king amazing.”

He went on to quote his favorite lines from “In The Woods,” saying “‘Catch me breathing on the planes where the gangsters outdated/ Fuck being hard Posdnuos is complicated.’ Literally, that rhyme is how I live my mothaf**kin’ life!”

De La Soul, currently made up of Posdnuos and Maseo, has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions over the last month. The D.A.I.S.Y Experience celebrated the group’s catalog finally being added to streaming services. Guests included Chuck D, Common, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, Queen Latifah, Monie Love, and more.

Prior to the momentous occasion, the group coped with the passing of their late member Trugoy The Dove. Trugoy died at the age of 54, and though the cause of his death is unknown, his battles with congestive heart failure over the years were well publicized, including hospitalizations in 2018 and 2020.