Chris Rock To Perform Live On Netflix In Historic Stand-Up Special

Chris Rock and Netflix have teamed up to make history. The streamer announced the 57-year-old talent is set to perform for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event.

The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. No further details about the broadcast have been announced.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” expressed Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats in a press release.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The company explained the live event is in alignment with its goals of building a legacy of leadership in live comedy following the success of 2022’s Netflix is a Joke: The Festival in-person series of events.

Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Grown Ups star has performed one Netflix comedy special in the past. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, debuted in February 2018. The program went on to be nominated at the 2019 Grammy Awards in the Best Comedy Album category.

In January 2021, the comedic actor made another unprecedented move with Netflix, as the aforementioned comedy special was updated with a new version, Chris Rock: Total Blackout, the Tamborine Extended Cut.

