Chris Rock And Netflix Reveal Date For ‘Selective Outrage’ Live Comedy Special

Chris Rock has revealed details of his pending comedy special set for Netflix. Officially titled Selective Outrage, the unprecedented live broadcast will stream on March 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET. The news was shared in a 30-second clip, set to Bun B’s “The Best Is Back.”

According to the official description, the comedian will take the stage in Baltimore for the live-streamed event.

“Chris, they’re ready for ya,” remarks a voice in the clip, fetching the star from his dressing room and sending him to perform.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” expressed Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats in a press release when the special was first announced. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Selective Outrage comes almost a year to date after actor Will Smith slapped Rock on live television during the 94th Academy Awards.

The special will be Rock’s second for Netflix following 2018’s Tambourine. In January 2021, the Spiral star and Netflix updated the comedy special with a new version, Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut.

Watch a trailer for Tamborine below and the teaser for Selective Outrage above.