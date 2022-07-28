Chris Rock On Oscars Slap: “I’m Not A Victim Motherf**ker”

Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.

Chris Rock has decided to open up about being slapped during the 2022 Oscars in the best way any comedian could. Taking the stage at NC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Sunday (July 24), Rock reportedly took a heads-on approach to the controversial incident.

According to US Weekly, Rock made more than one joke about being slapped, referring to the Men In Black star who handed out the strike as “Suge Smith.”

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the comedian joked.

Rock continued, “I’m not a victim, motherf**ker,” adding, “But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

After the slap, Will Smith received disciplinary action from The Academy including a decade-long ban from all of its events. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” expressed a statement.

The 57-year-old talent has previously kept comedic commentary about the live-broadcasted chaos to a minimum. In April he joked “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

The New Jersey comedy show was a part of the Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed set of arena shows, co-headlined by Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. Rock himself continues his headling Ego Death world tour, picking up in Atlanta on Friday.