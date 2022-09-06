Chris Rock Responds To Will Smith’s Apology: “F**k Your Hostage Video”

Comedian/actor Chris Rock performs his stand-up comedy routine during a stop of his Total Blackout tour at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on June 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Rock has seemingly responded to Will Smith’s apology video. During his set at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Sept. 3), Rock took time to address Smith and his July apology.

According to Deadline, Rock made a defiant statement toward the Fresh Prince, drawing a line in the sand between them. “F**k your hostage video,” Chris expressed to the crowd. The comedian then dove a bit into the impact of Smith’s slap: “Yes, that sh*t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

In addition to Rock’s performance, Chappelle also hit the O2 stage to give his thoughts on the infamous Oscar slap. Chappelle admitted he wouldn’t have known what to do after Smith slapped him, but reassured the crowd that Smith wouldn’t have “enjoyed the rest of his night.”

Towards the end of his set, the Chappelle Show comedian asserted that Smith was wearing a mask for more than three decades. “[Will] did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years,” said the comedian. “I just hope he doesn’t put that mask back on.” Rock and Chappelle will continue their tour of UK and northern Europe. The show will then return to America towards the end of September.

Will uploaded his apology to YouTube on July 29, 2022. During the video, Smith took accountability for how he acted during the 2022 Oscars and directly addressed Rock.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” the I Am Legend actor expressed. “I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I saw an interview that Chris’ mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment I didn’t realize, and I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment.”

Watch the apology video below.