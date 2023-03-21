Chris Rock Compares Arresting Donald Trump To Arresting Tupac Shakur

Chris Rock reportedly compared detaining Donald Trump to imprisoning Tupac Shakur, which he asserts will boost the former’s popularity.

According to Deadline, at a recent event to reward Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Humorist award, Chris took to the stage to present the honor and cracked a joke about Trump’s potential detainment.

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know that this is only going to make him more popular? It is like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records,” the Selective Outrage comedian said. “Are you stupid? He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn’t find out. That’s romantic.”

NYPD officers place metal barricades outside of Trump Tower on March 21, 2023 in New York City. NYC and other cities are bracing for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his investigation into the former president’s involvement in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Santiago/Getty Images

The topical joke arrives just days after CNN reported that Trump was expected to be detained. The news outlet stated that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating whether the “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels should be considered an illegal campaign expense.

Trump loyalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted her opinion on the possibility of the arrest, stating that the act would only help him become president again.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” she posted.

“These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime. Fear and anger. That is the most powerful combination when election time comes. And the Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions.”