Chrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface’s Arrest On Attempted Murder Charge

Chrisean Rock, the girlfriend of rapper Blueface, has spoken out following the rap star’s arrest on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The reality TV star, who was with Blue in Las Vegas at the time of his detainment, declared her loyalty to the “Thotiana” rapper in a series of posts on social media.

“Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned a clip of her and Blueface filmed shortly prior to his arrest.

Rock also shot back at detractors suggesting that she should cut ties with Blue due to their ongoing issues and volatile relationship. “Everybody that keeps saying it’s a sign to leave — what the f**k is you talking about?” she said in a second clip. “Stop playing. Ni**as never left me when I went in. I’m going to court tomorrow and that’s all that matters.”

Rock also appeared confident in the 25-year-old rapper’s eventual return to the streets, taking the time to plug and promote the various projects the controversial couple are working on together. “He coming home, I don’t know what y’all talking about,” she said, defiantly. “But tune in on our documentary, our TV show on the Zeus network, we outside.”

She continued, adding, “Don’t be surprised when I get another chain with his face, another tat on my face. What? What’s up? I’m riding, I’m sliding. F**k is you talking about?”

News of Blueface’s arrest surfaced on Tuesday, as footage of the hitmaker’s encounter with police began making the rounds on social media. The rapper, Johnathan Jamall Porter, was cuffed and booked after being swarmed by undercover police officers, who were reportedly conducting a sting operation. In the clip, Rock can be seen shouting at the cops while standing by helplessly as her beau is apprehended.

Blueface has been charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. The allegations stem from his alleged connection to an Oct. 8 shooting in Las Vegas. The rapper was booked into Clark County Detention Center, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.