Chrissy Teigen Gives First Full-Face View Of Baby Esti

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Chrissy Teigen finally revealed a full-face shot of her and John Legend’s baby girl Esti Maxine on Instagram.

“look at u out here lookin like a baby,” the mommy-of-three captioned the post of the sleeping newborn.

Immediately, her comments section filled with emojis gushing about the adorable bundle of joy.

“My little Esti [crying and heart emoji],” her Grammy-winning father commented.

The parents welcomed baby Esti on Jan. 14 along with their two other children, Luna and Miles.

Only sharing a preview of what her littlest one looks like on Instagram a week after giving birth, Teigen shared with her followers that she did receive a caesarean section during delivery. She also shared the postpartum tribulations she’s been going through since giving birth.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Teigen posted a photo showing lactation stains on her black satin dress from her leaking breastmilk.

“omy to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyoncé performing in Dubai until I get full HBO special,” the 37-year-old captioned the post, while holding a cup of coffee.

Esti Maxine Stephens was conceived through IVF treatments following the couple having a “life-saving abortion” prior to her conception back in 2020. The former Lip Sync Battle host shared her successful pregnancy news back in August 2022 after keeping the excitement under wraps.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”