Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Again

On Wednesday (August 3), Chrissy Teigen surprised social media with news that she and her husband John Legend are expecting a bundle of joy. In a pair of photos posted on Instagram, Teigen happily poses in front of a mirror wearing sheer Gucci briefs and a T-shirt lifted high enough to reveal her baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” reads Teigen’s caption. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The exciting news comes nearly two years after Teigen and Legend endured heartbreak after their son, Jack, was stillborn. In September 2020, Tiegen shared that her son Jack died while she was 20 weeks pregnant.

The following year, Teigen announced that they would be making some diet changes and omitting alcohol consumption.

In July, the mother of two shared a video collage from a family vacation on Instagram with the caption, “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.” She added, “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good.”

In February, Teigen revealed she would be undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, but in the midst, requested to not be asked if she’s pregnant. “I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bi**h, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents to five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles. Congratulations to the Stephens!