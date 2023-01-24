Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Postpartum Struggles Following Third Child

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have been overjoyed with their newborn daughter, Esti. However, the mommy-of-three has also been showing the woes of postpartum, which includes lactation stains and recovery from a Caesarean section.

On Monday (Jan. 23), the “Chrissy’s Court” host posted a photo to her instagram showing stains on her black satin dress from breastmilk.

“omy to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyoncé performing in Dubai until I get full HBO special,” the 37-year-old captioned the post, showing her with a cup of coffee.

She then followed up with an IG Story showing another milk stain on her shirt.

“Wonderful,” she wrote on the image.

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

The model and TV host welcomed baby Esti on January 14th with Legend. The couple, who married in 2013, share two other children: six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

Debuting her littlest one on Instagram a week after giving birth, Teigen shared with her followers that she received a C-section during delivery. She also mentioned that she didn’t know that she would “still need diapers” even after the procedure.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens,” she excitedly shared, showing her eldest children holding their baby sister. “the house is bustling and our family could not be happier Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love.

“and I am learning that you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss,” Teigen added. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”

Esti was conceived through IVF treatments following the couple having a “life-saving abortion” prior to her conception. The former Lip Sync Battle host shared her successful pregnancy news back in August 2022 after keeping the excitement under wraps.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”