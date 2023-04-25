Chuck D Reveals 2Pac Beat Up Thieves To Prove Loyalty To Public Enemy

Chuck D has disclosed another 2Pac story, and this time, it’s a tale about his loyalty to Public Enemy.

During an episode of Sway in the Morning, the acclaimed “raptivist” recalled Queen Latifah introducing him to Pac before explaining how his devotion to his “big brother” began.

“Pac — little brother. Brought him on tour along with, rest in peace, Shock G,” Chuck remembered. “Pac is carrying bags, hoping he can get a verse on the stage as a rookie. [And] Queen Latifah introduces me to her rookies. She says, ‘Chuck, meet Young Treacherous.’ And we’re in Lafayette, Louisiana, I’m lookin’ at both of them, and I’m like, ‘okay.’ It’s 1990. These two cats — Treach and Pac, okay? … I felt so good for them.”

The “Bring the Noise” artist continued, sharing a story of how loyal Pac was to prove his worth.

“Quick story about Pac: we were in Oklahoma City one time, and somebody went and stole stuff out of the backstage. I think they stole some equipment — a hat, whatever — and they found the dude. And they said, ‘Is this the dude?’ And he said, somebody told him that was the dude. And Pac went upside this dude’s head. I said, ‘Yo, Pac, it’s not that deep man. But Pac wanted to prove, ‘Listen, I’m ridin’ for y’all!’ Well, Pac, we don’t want you to get arrested in OKC, man, it’s alright.”

Elsewhere in never before heard Tupac Shakur stories, Entertainment Tonight recently unearthed an interview with the legend. Shakur spoke about his future in Hip-Hop, explaining that he wanted to expand his acting career and move away from music months before his death.

“To have change in my image, really, number one,” he said, speaking about auditioning for Gridlock’d. “This movie is really about friendship and what unconditional friendship means. I did it basically because it was funny, and I’ve never really got to be funny.”

“We got a lot of good things happening. If I say it right now, the way my luck has been going, it’ll all fall through. Just give me a month so I can lock it down before I tell everybody. I just want to push the envelope and work, work, work. I want to move further away from the music and start wading myself into the acting more.”