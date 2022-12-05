Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word On Twitter

Chuck D is the latest public figure to speak on the new Twitter regime under Elon Musk. The 62-year-old has requested that the billionaire ban the use of the N-Word on the bird app.

It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht … so I’m not talking about anywhere else except social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here.. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 2, 2022

“Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the N Word the N**ga & ni**er by anyone that uses it here,” the Public Enemy founder tweeted on Friday (Dec. 2). “Then we know things are pointing in a equalized direction. Then you can convince Zuck to do the same at IG FB get it outta here suspend em. It’s as bad as that symbol.”

The Flushing, N.Y. rapper used a second tweet to clarify that his request only pertains to social media. “It ain’t like kicking somebody’s tail in a fight. It’s all words and images here .. keyboard sht .. so I’m not talking about anywhere else expect social media right now because it can be done .. there gonna be a lotta people backbroke over their ‘pet’ getting smashed on here..”

The “Fight The Power” rapper received some pushback from his suggestion and took the time to address his naysayers with another tweet and gif. “Social Medias pet dog .. hey the original MC rule was never get lazy with W O R D S . They have impact..some folk getting all a**-hurt because I suggested taking one bad tooth out of their keyboard grill. It’s not censorship it’s against stupidsht. Everything is mixed in 1 BS bowl.”

Social Medias pet dog .. hey the original MC rule was never get lazy with W O R D S . They have impact..some folk gettin all ass-hurt because I suggested taking one bad tooth out of their keyboard grill. It’s not censorship it’s against stupidsht. Everything is mixed in 1 BS bowl pic.twitter.com/KZgdDeLm1y — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 2, 2022

Notably, Business Insider reported on Oct. 29 that N-Word use jumped by over 500% after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to take over the popular platform, so Chuck D’s perspective certainly has some validity to it.

His request came after Elon Musk suspended Kanye West from Twitter yet again, this time for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David the day he appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars and praised Hitler and Nazis.