Chuck D And Kurtis Blow Form The Hip Hop Alliance, Rap’s First Official Union

Rap icons Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and more have banded together to spearhead The Hip Hop Alliance, which is billed as the first-ever union in the culture’s history.

Founded by Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and Doug E. Fresh, The Hip Hop Alliance is described as a non-profit organization whose “mission is to fight for fair wages, fair royalties, strong health and retirement benefits for artists in the Hip Hop and R&B community.”

With Chuck D and Kurtis Blow serving as president and vice president, respectively, Doug E. Fresh is the organization’s vice chairman, with KRS-One as chairman. Other rap legends on the union’s advisory board include Slick Rick, Willie D, DJ Scratch, DJ Hollywood, DJ Cassidy, Davy DMX, GrandWizzard Theodore, and Alonzo Williams, among others.

On Wednesday (July 27), KRS-One posted a visual on his Instagram of him introducing The Hip Hop Alliance to the public and laid out its mission in the form of a freestyle.

“Shout out to those who work behind the scenes to make Hip Hop Happen,” the Blastmaster wrote in the post’s caption. “Managers, Artists, Agents, Engineers and Producers, what is the retirement plan, healthcare plan, and fare commission standards for us? What is a fare wage for what we do within “hip-hop” as an industry? Those that drive and assist artists, those that protect artists, those that promote the show, and those that sell merchandise, among other roles and responsibilities that make hip hop happen; Who speaks for us? What brings dignity and respect to the work that we do? Answer. The Hip Hop Alliance! With the knowledge, the skill, and the power of our collective voice, there is no reason why we cannot protect ourselves and our future!”

With cameos from Slick Rick and Big Daddy Kane, KRS kicks rhymes about The Hip Hop Alliance’s pursuit of worker’s rights, labor rights, royalties, as well as the need for the culture to come together as one to fight against the “heartless” music industry.

Watch the clip below. The Hip Hop Alliance has opened its membership at no cost and is currently accepting donations.