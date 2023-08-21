Ciara Fires Back At Women’s Basketball Coach For Calling New Song “TikTok Music”

Ciara has been basking in the release of her first EP CiCi, which boasts musical assistance from Chris Brown, Lil Baby and Big Freedia. Amid the project’s release, CiCi found herself clapping back at College of William & Mary women’s basketball assistant coach Kenia Cole, who called her latest single “TikTok music.”

Cole responded to a video of Ciara practicing with her dancers to her song “BRB,” on Sunday (Aug. 20). “She making Tik Tok music [at this point],” the coach wrote, to which Ciara responded, “And… you’re watching… taking time to comment. Gotta love it [laughing emoji] #CiCi EP.”

And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it ?? #CiCi EP https://t.co/nziIMVkpBB — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

She making Tik Tok music atp https://t.co/AumjNvPhuU — Kenia Cole (@Coach1Nia) August 20, 2023

Fans immediately began to show an outpour of love to the Grammy-winner, as she followed up with the post, “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate… that makes no sense.” She added a gif of actress Viola Davis grabbing her purse.

One person commented, “Imagine being in a role to help lift women up, you pass on that and tear down. Would hate to have you as my coach, wouldn’t respect you at all, they probably don’t anyway. So what ya got to lose?”

“THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CiCi OUT ON THESE H*ES! SHUT ‘EM UP, FAVE!!!!!!!! #CiCi outside [for real], lmaoooooo YES!!!!!!” another supporter wrote.

Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate.. that makes no sense ??‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1Kxm21BgT pic.twitter.com/yqjFvphaxx — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

The Goodies singer recently spoke on her latest EP and how she’s bringing out another side of herself, though she clarified it is “not an alter-ego.”

“When I get a little more gritty, and I put that stink in that thing… turn up,” she said of transforming her energy under the “CiCi” moniker. “They’d be like, ‘Go CiCi, go CiCi, go’ and there’s just something about when they start doing that, it’s an attitude and an energy that comes out of me. It’s like me to the 10th power. She’s fearless.”

She added, “I always say, ‘Ciara, she’s more unbothered and she keeps it chill.’ But CiCi, she wants to smoke at times. But I don’t really let CiCi out. I’m just going to say this. My fans know I’m pretty consistent with, let me just stay on the joy train.”

Ciara will soon be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her 2004 debut album Goodies, which preceded 2006’s The Evolution, 2009’s Fantasy Ride and her self-titled LP in 2013.

Check out her latest music videos for “How We Roll” co-starring Chris Brown above and “Forever” featuring Lil Baby here.