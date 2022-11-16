Ciara Addresses Blogs Regarding Future Misquote

Ciara is fed up with blogs taking her words regarding her ex, Future, out of context. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), the Texas-born musician sent a message to the publications through her Instagram stories, voicing her disdain for “clickbait.” She accused the unnamed blogs of misquoting her and wanted to clarify that the headline wasn’t what she said in the interview.

“You be trying to walk this way,” Cici said on social media with a finger emoji pointing to the right. “But sometimes social media be trying to have you walk that way. Nothing worse [than] being misquoted. But that’s life…clickbait, I tell ya. Walk that way with me, please.”

The blog that misquoted her in their headline appears to be VladTV. On Tuesday, VladTV published an article headlined “Ciara Says Break-Up With Future ‘Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done,'” citing her Women’s Health cover story as the source.

VIBE screenshot

However, the singer’s original quote sang a different tune. In the Women’s Health story, Ciara Princess Wilson, 37, details that focusing more on herself was the “best thing” she could have done, not breaking up with Future.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Wilson voices. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Ciara and Future first met in 2012 after Future released his remix of the songstress’ “Sorry.”

VIBE VIBE screenshot

The pair got engaged in October 2013, with the “1, 2 Step” vocalist unveiling that she was pregnant with their first child in January 2014. Future Jr. would be born in May 2014, but news of Future being unfaithful struck three months later, damaging the relationship forever.

A year later, the skin care businesswoman made her first public appearance with her now husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The pair married in 2016 and have two children together, Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.

Elsewhere, Ciara is working on her newest album, which will pull inspiration from her debut project, 2004’s Goodies.

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos poses with his family (L-R), Sienna, Future, Win and Ciara following an introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

“From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it’s closest to my first album. It’s a lot of bass. There’s a strong R&B core, which is also really fun,” she discloses in her Allure cover story.

The untitled eighth album doesn’t have a release date, but she has already released two singles from the LP, including “Jump” and “Better Thangs,” a duet with Summer Walker.