Ciara Responds To Jason Whitlock’s “Irresponsible” Comments Against Black Women

Ciara attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Ciara has issued a response to comments made by Jason Whitlock after he blamed single Black women for police brutality and the violent death of Tyre Nichols.

Last Friday (Jan. 27), the media personality appeared on Tucker Carlson’s platform on Fox News, where he shared thoughts on the “racial element” of the attack.

“Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. Looked like gang violence to me,” he began. “It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”

After hearing the controversial commentary, the Evolution singer issued a response on social media.

Ciara attends the NYLON Presents NYLON House At Miami Art Week 2022 at Strawberry Moon at Goodtime Hotel on December 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Nylon

“As a black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible,” wrote the Georgia native, tagging Whitlock’s account on Twitter. “A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!”

Actress Holly Robinson Peete responded in the same thread thanking Ciara, writing “What a self loathing, cold, reckless, stereotypical, insensitive clout chasing untruth to spew in front of millions. Her Tweet continued “Tyre called out for his mama and this was his takeaway? Neither Tyre’s mother or Chief CJ are single black moms so WHY say that? Pathetic troll.”

The former NFL player turned analyst Reggie Bush issued a disclaimer about Whitlock tweeting “Just ignore him he wants the attention that’s why he goes on tv to say stuff like this…ignore ignorant people.”

Whitlock himself responded to the singer on Twitter, thanking her for the feedback, but doubling down on “the negative impact of baby-mama culture.” He issued a longer, more formal, response on his website The Blaze in an op-ed published on Monday (Jan. 30).

“Had I followed the script, I wouldn’t be embroiled in controversy, public enemy number one of black Twitter, Ciara, and all the other blue-check virtue-signalers,” wrote Whitlock.

He added, “Tyre Nichols cried out for his mama for a reason. I’m not saying that to belittle Nichols. I’m saying it’s a reflection of modern black culture, a culture that inappropriately places women at the top of the food chain. Mama is the ultimate authority and savior.”

People look on during a vigil for Tyre Nichols at Regency Community Skatepark on January 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tyre Nichols was brutalized by Memphis police officers earlier this month (Jan. 10) after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. The 29-year-old “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” resulting in his death in the days following the incident.

Five Black officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith, were arrested for the caught-on-camera attack. According to the Memphis PD, the authorities violated “multiple department policies.”

Rolling Stone reported one officer made the remark “I hope they stomp his ass” as Nichols attempted to escape after being commanded to complete contradictory orders.