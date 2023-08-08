Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce Pregnancy

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family continues to grow, as the singer took to Instagram to share that she and her husband are expecting.

In the video shared on the social media platform, the 37-year-old dances poolside. Her silhouette shows a growing baby bump over the water as her husband films.

The pregnancy reveal comes days after the Atlanta native and Chris Brown issued their collaboration, “How We Roll,” used as the audio on the aforementioned upload.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” writes the “Goodies” singer in the caption, using the “How We Roll” lyrics.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnancy,” a source explained to PEOPLE.

“She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,” they continued, adding “She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson have two children together, 3-year-old son Win, and 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Their family also includes 9-year-old Future Zahir, the “Oh” performer’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple wed in July 2016 in an intimate ceremony with 100 of their close friends and family in attendance at Peckforton Castle in England.