Ciara Teases ‘Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve’ Performance

Ciara is all set to host Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve for the sixth time, and is looking forward to sharing her latest performance with the world that same night.

In a new Q&A with People, the entertainer dished on what fans can expect from the evening, which includes a pre-recorded performance from the “Level Up” singer herself.

“It’s been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called ‘Better Thangs,’ so they’ll definitely get a taste of that,” she revealed, adding, “And then obviously I put out my song ‘JUMP’ before that and so that’s a lot of energy that’s in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too.”

Cici, 34, added that she also plans to surprise viewers with “something new” and “exclusive.”

“I’m also going to give my fans something new. They’re going to get something exclusive the night of New Year’s, so I can’t wait. Let’s just say that it’s going to be winning energy,” she shared excitedly.

While she’s keeping her wardrobe choices for the night under wraps, she did reveal that her fit will be appropriately dazzling for the occasion.

“You can’t roll into the new year without the bling!” she joked.

As her role in the evening is pre-recorded, the “Promise” singer will be watching the program with hubby Russell Wilson and children Future Zahir, 8, Sienna Princess, 5, and Win Harrison, 2.

“What’s really cool about this year — because every year I typically have to take some time away from my family to do the show — my babies won’t be in the mix in that moment,” she revealed. “But what’s going to be really awesome is being able to watch my portion of the show and watch the whole show together with my family, kind of like for the first time.

She went on, “We’ll watch it from home. We’ll watch it from home together in Kansas City because on New Year’s Day, my husband and the Broncos play against the Kansas City Chiefs, so there will be a lot of good energy going on. It’ll be New Year’s rolling into football, so I’m excited for that with my family.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air live on Dec. 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET