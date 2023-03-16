Ciara Trolls Outraged Haters Of Her Sheer Vanity Fair Oscars Party Dress

Ciara broke the internet with her nearly naked dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and, par for the course on the internet, many people didn’t have nice things to say. The singer retorted by trolling the haters with a hilarious TikTok post.

“POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year,” reads the overlay text of her video posted on Wednesday (March 15). Wearing a Black pair of shades and a white sheet covering the entirety of her body, she steps forward, as if walking on a runway, before standing in front of the camera, laughing, and stepping out of the frame.

To further flip the negativity on its head, she captioned the TikTok post “Selective outrage” with a crying laughing emoji. Clearly, whatever people felt about her look and willingness to expose her body isn’t getting to her. The mother of three did what was best when the internet hates on people and found humor in the discourse.

I thought Ciara is married with kids? Abeg where’s her husband Russell when she wore this dress? ? pic.twitter.com/CuxnIdj9mr — Efozzy (@Efozzymomoh1) March 16, 2023

“I thought Ciara is married with kids?” one user wrote. “Abeg, where’s her husband Russell when she wore this dress?” Another user took things to a disrespectful level and encouraged the Goodies artist to be more classy.

“Eww Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara’s dumb trashy Oscar dress with her a** exposed,” they No matter how sexy you think your a** is, your a mom. Cover it. It’s the Oscars not the beach. Be like Liz Taylor. Classy is better.”

Ciara is shaking off the negativity and gearing up to release her next single, “Da Girls.” The record, her follow-up to the September 2022 Summer Walker-assisted single “Better Thangs,” is set to come out on March 24.