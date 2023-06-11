City Girls Claim Artistry Can Be “Stressful” When Not Making “Fun” Music

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, City Girls JT and Yung Miami spoke ahead of their next album, which is said to be released in July. The duo opened up about the making of their new track “I Need A Thug,” as well as how they deal with being artists in the music industry.

“It’s very exciting. I’m not going to lie. It’s exciting,” said Yung Miami about how her experience as an artist has been. “I enjoy being an artist. I take the good with the bad. I just enjoy it. I got love, being an artist. It taught me a lot about the industry, and I can say that it’s very exciting and I’m having fun.”

On the flip side, JT added that being a music artist is not always fun, but sometimes trying. “It’s stressful…It’s stressful as hell, being an artist,” she said. “You want to pick the fans brains so bad and give them the perfect song. But in the world, it’s so many different personalities, so you might please a group of people; then the next will be like, ‘This is not what we wanted.’ It’s stressful.”

JT and Yung Miami City Girls perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The City Girls have become known for their energetic music, including songs like, “Jobs,” “Act Up,” “Pu**y Talk,” and more, which have become anthems for many women when they want a boost of confidence.

The Miami-natives recently described to Complex what kind of music their next album will entail, describing it as “elevated pu**y rap.” They also claimed that they’re “legends” that have set the standard for any other rap duos to come after them.

“It’s just a perfection thing right now. I don’t want to put out nothing corny,” JT told the outlet. “I feel like we’ve been here too long, and I don’t even want to play how we used to. I want the music to be good and hit. It’s still pu**y rap, like it’ll be fun but much more elevated. It’s elevated pu**y rap.”

Yung Miami (L) and JT of the City Girls perform onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Miami added, “We’re legends and I don’t give a f**k what nobody says,” with her partner in music saying, “For real, who did it like the City Girls? Nobody. It ain’t been two bi**hes to come in, have this personality, and give people the attitude. We came, and just talked about pu**y and just being us. Ain’t nobody got good pu**y rap like City Girls.”

Speaking on having longevity in her music career, the Caresha, Please host told Lowe that when making music is no longer “fun” for her, then it’ll start feeling like “homework.”

“I feel like when we just making music, not thinking about if the song hit or if the people going to like it — and we just in the studio making music together — I think that’d be our best body of work,” Miami said. “That’s when it’s fun, but when we start picking brains and stuff, that’s when it starts feeling like work.”

Take a listen to their new track “I Need a Thug” below.