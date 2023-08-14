Clarence Avant, “The Black Godfather,” Dead At 92

Clarence Avant, who was notably regarded as “The Black Godfather,” died on Sunday (August 13) at the age of 92 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed by his two children, Nicole and Alex, and his son-in-law, Ted Sarandos.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” read the emailed statement. “Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘The Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

Born on February 25, 1931 in Greensboro, N.C., Avant persevered through racial segregation before rising to prominence in the ’60s as the manager of pioneering blues musician, Little Willie John, Lalo Shifrin, Sarah Vaughan, Creed Taylor, and the influential jazz organist Jimmy Smith.

The historic deal he procured for Taylor with A&M Records had the industry taking notice of his innate talent and expertise. It also sparked the friendship between himself and Quincy Jones, making them “best friends and brothers,” said the latter. In 1968, Avant orchestrated the sale of the renowned Stax Records, which came second to Motown in terms of sales and influence.

Producers Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant arrive at the 20th Annual “Midsummer Night’s Magic Awards Dinner” on July 13, 2005 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

His impact continued to dominate throughout the ’70s as he formed Sussex Records, and signed the likes of Bill Withers, Wadsworth Mansion, The Gallery, and The Presidents. He then purchased KAGB-FM, making it the sole Black-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles at the time.

Avant was also the driving force behind Muhammad Ali’s variety special on ABC, Jim Brown’s pivot into acting, Jackie Robinson building the Freedom National Bank of Harlem, and Hank Aaron’s historic endorsement deal. The latter expressed in The Black Godfather—the 2019 Netflix documentary about Avant’s life, “Without Clarence Avant, there is no Hank Aaron.”

In the ’80s, Avant signed The SOS Band, Alexander O’Neil, and Cherrelle to his company, Tabu Records. Both companies were pivotal to the Hip-Hop’s foundations as their records were sampled by DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash. As a mentor, Avant brought the worlds of Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Janet Jackson together for Jackson’s Control album and advised Babyface and L.A. Reid to form LaFace Records. He was also the promotor of Michael Jackson’s first solo international tour, The Bad Tour.

The father of two would later become a political influence as well as a fundamental source in the early careers of Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter.

Throughout his career, Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and earned the Industry Icon Award at the 2019 Grammys. Michael Bivins, Jay-Z, Whitney Houston, Pharrell, Diddy, Suzanne de Passe, Snoop Dogg, Benny Medina, Queen Latifah are among those who credit the trailblazer for his genius and guidance.

Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant attend Netflix world premiere of “THE BLACK GODFATHER at the Paramount Theater on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Avant was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacqueline, who was tragically murdered during a home invasion in December 2021.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Avant family and all those affected by this loss.