Clifton Oliver, Broadway Star, Dead At 47

Clifton Oliver, a Broadway actor best known for starring in Motown The Musical, The Lion King, and In The Heights, died on Wednesday (Aug. 2), as confirmed by his sister, Roxy Hall.

“My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” Hall shared in a Facebook post. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 a.m.. He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace! He brought so much light to this world! He brought so much light to my life! He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met!”

Hall continued, “He will be missed, but never forgotten! He lives within all of us! As the song goes in one of his most prominent roles of Simba in ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway, He Lives In Me! I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that! There will be more information to come, as we begin to plan the Celebration of Clifton Oliver!”

Oliver had reportedly been battling an undisclosed illness at the time of his death.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native was born on December 3, 1975. According to Playbill, he attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before moving to New York in 2010 to pursue his career on Broadway. He, most notably, held the role as Benny in In The Heights, alongside Jordin Sparks and starred in the Las Vegas production of The Lion King before joining the national tour and Broadway run in 2011.

Oliver also appeared in national tours of Dreamgirls and Motown The Musical.

A vigil is being held outside of the New Amsterdam Theater on Tuesday (Aug. 8) to honor the fallen star.

“Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars,” read an Instagram post quoting The Lion King, alongside a photo of Oliver as Simba. “Today, our Pride joins in remembering the legacy of the late Clifton Oliver, who shared his talents and light with audiences across Broadway, Las Vegas, and our North American tour from 2000-2011. As we continue to honor his legacy, a dimming of the lights will occur at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.”

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to those affected by this loss.