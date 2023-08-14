The Clipse Pose In New Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club Ad, Spark New Album Questions

The Clipse have teamed up again, but this time for the latest cross-branding campaign from Moncler and Billionaire Boys Club.

On Sunday (Aug. 13), the Hip-Hop duo took to Instagram and posted a photo of themselves, decked out in new winter apparel. Malice is seen sitting on an icy porch, wearing a black leather letterman jacket with an intertwined Moncler X Billionaire Boys Club logo, as Push dons a vinyl puffer jacket.

“Diamond and Dollar #MonclerBillionaireBoysClub,” Malice captioned his post while Push announced “Pusha T and No Malice for Moncler x Billionaire Boys Club.”

BBC and Moncler also announced the joint venture with a short teaser on their Instagram accounts, respectively.

With the clip being almost too fast to process, the ad shows a snowy house, shadows from a train passing by, and a glimpse of the puffer jacket from the line.

The new collection will be available on Tuesday (Aug. 15) on Moncler and BBC’s official website.

Following the announcement, fans immediately began speculating (and hoping) that an album would be on the way.

“Don’t tease me like this. I thought this was the album cover,” one person commented, as another said, “Bro all you gotta do is drop the album, drop it today!”

The Virginia duo reunited on stage back in June at Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest. Giving the fans what they want, the Clipse performed popular tracks from their debut album Lord Willin’, 2006’s Hell Hath No Fury and Til The Casket Drops from 2009.

Pusha T(L) and Malice of hip-hop group The Clipse attend Kanye West’s 30th birthday celebration at Louis Vuitton on June 07, 2007 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images

“Gotta be gearing up for album mode,” one fan commented on a clip of the rappers performing at the time. “Man seeing Clipse do Hell Hath No Fury is a bucket list item, that album means a lot to me.”

Some of The Clipse biggest hits include: “Grindin’,” “When the Last Time,” “Cot Damn,” “Mr. Me Too,” and “Wamp Wamp (What It Do).”

Check out The Clipse hitting the stage at Summerfest below.