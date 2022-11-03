Clive Davis Reveals “Emotional” Reaction To Whitney Houston Biopic

Clive Davis has helped introduce numerous star talents to the music world, but his working and personal relationship with late R&B icon Whitney Houston is one which has become intertwined with his own legacy. The storied music executive recently shared his reaction to watching I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the forthcoming biopic documenting Houston’s life and career, which he describes as “emotionally impactful.”

“It hit home,” the 90-year-old told Billboard. It’s realistic. Scenes between Whitney and me, obviously, were emotionally impactful, from the time we first met to going through the musical, personal relationship we had, the more difficult times in dealing with her problems. I think the film is very accurate in its portrayal of the dialogues we had.”

Special guest Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Davis also spoke on his hope that the film will resonate with viewers in a “positive” manner.

“I would hope a very positive effect. I think it shows real depth and understanding of who she was, as well as the magnitude of what her musical life represented.”

Pat Houston, Houston’s sister-in-law and the executor of her estate, spoke glowingly of depicting the loving bond between Davis and Whitney. “My interest with the biopic has everything to do with Clive Davis,” Pat said. “When she was here, he was always a fighter and always leading her career, and musically, he has that same vibe and feeling. You can’t mention Whitney Houston without mentioning Clive Davis, and I wanted it to be about the music and that relationship and how she got there.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is scheduled for release on Dec. 21, with actress Naomi Ackie starring as Houston and actor Stanley Tucci cast as Davis.

Watch the official I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer below.