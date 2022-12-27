Clive Davis Reveals Whitney Houston Attempted To Kick Drug Addiction Before Death

Producer Clive Davis and recording artist Whitney Houston attend the 15th Annual Ella Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.

Clive Davis recently shared insight into his relationship with the late Whitney Houston and her battle to beat drug addiction.

During an interview with Page Six, Davis, 90, spoke of the actress and singer’s final 48 hours and how she worked mercilessly to get clean just before her death in 2012, which shocked him.

“I was with her 48 hours before her death,” the music legend said before adding, “it never occurred to me” that she would ultimately pass away days later.

“She was showing me what she had done in rehab,” the producer explained. “How she had given up smoking, how she had cleared her throat of nicotine. And she wanted to start going in the studio.

“I never would have thought 48 hours before her death, that she would pass, that there would be that horrendous, premature end to her life. She was making a valiant attempt during that period to give up drugs and rehabilitate herself.”

Recording artists Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston and producer Clive Davis pose for photographers during the15th Annual Ella Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages

The record producer signed the legendary singer to a record deal when she was 20 years old and worked closely with the vocalist throughout her successful music career.

Houston’s career and life ended abruptly on Feb. 11, 2012, when she was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office declared that the singer, affectionately known as “The Voice,” died accidentally.

The Office claimed that The Bodyguard actress drowned with additional “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.” In addition, toxicologists found additional drugs in her system, such as Benadryl, Xanax, and cannabis.

Paramedics performed CPR to revive the songstress, but she was unresponsive and declared deceased. Houston was 48.

Her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died of similar circumstances three years after her passing. Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia residence that she shared with her boyfriend.