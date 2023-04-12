Coco Austin Faces Backlash For Dance Video With 7-Year-Old Daughter

Coco Austin shared a video of herself dancing with seven-year-old Chanel Nicole Marrow this week. Internet users were split on how they felt about the clip, which many deemed “inappropriate.”

Ice-T’s wife posted the video on Instagram on Tuesday (April 11) and collaborated it with Chanel’s account. In it, she can be seen standing alongside her child doing a popular TikTok routine. At one point, the model lifts her leg to twerk, and her daughter attempts to smack her buttocks.

“Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it,” the 44-year-old wrote in the post’s caption. “I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol. #mommydaughter #dynamicduo #trending #follow”

While the intent was clearly to have fun, many of the commenters felt otherwise.

“It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother,” one user wrote.

“Bore off,” another user said in reply to this comment. “Geez I bet you were a fun mum growing up!!”

Another respondent encouraged the original commenter to not watch the video and block Coco and her daughter’s accounts.

Another user felt like Coco was pretending this was her daughter’s idea, but really wanted to post the video to bring attention to herself. “You always make it like she starts all these things through the years, it’s all you,” they wrote. “You’re trying to make her YOU.”

While there was a sea of negative comments, others raved about Coco and Chanel’s close relationship.

Austin is no stranger to internet hate. Back in January, an internet user claimed she was “wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small” at the GRAMMYs. Ice-T took to Twitter to defend his wife, writing “Maureen.. When was that last time you had some D**k.. That’s the problem. Lol.”