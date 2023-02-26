Coco Jones Reflects On Outstanding New Artist Win At 2023 NAACP Awards

Coco Jones speaks onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Coco Jones was named the Best New Artist during the 54th NAACP Image Award Program and Dinner. Still glowing from her win and the first music award of her career, the rising R&B star reflected on the moment with VIBE on the red carpet ahead of Saturday night’s televised ceremony.

“I won my award for Outstanding New Artist, so I’m on a high right now. I’m just happy to be here,” explained the 25-year-old.

“What’s next for me in music is [a] debut album this summer and I want to go on tour, so I’m working on it.”

Coco Jones attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Jones also discussed the importance of contributing to the legacy of Black Hollywood and the future. She currently plays Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, a modern take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Season two of the dramatic series premiered on Thursday (Feb. 23).

“It’s really an honor to hopefully just make way for the next young Black girl who looks like me,” explained Jones.

In 2022, the multi-hyphenate released her debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You, which scored a top 25 spot on VIBE’s 2022 Best R&B Albums list. A deluxe edition followed the project in January 2023. Give Jones’ compilations featuring “roller coaster vocal runs that rise to heathery bliss to octaves that hit the ocean’s floor” below.