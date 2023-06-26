Coco Jones Pleads For Love With “ICU” Performance At 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awards was a big night for Coco Jones. The vocal powerhouse, drenched in makeshift rain, stole the show with her goosebump-inducing, live rendition of her No. 1 single, “ICU.”

Still basking in her win as this year’s Best New Artist, Jones stood in front of her live band with a city skyline background as she pleaded for the hypnotizing love she sings about on the hit record. Naturally, a few tears were noticeably shed as the camera panned to the audience, who gave the award-winning singer a standing ovation.

“I always get emotional, one, because I was even emotional recording the song,” the 25-year-old explained to VIBE of the ballad’s inception. “When you bare your heart like that as an artist, it’s hard for it to not affect you whenever you sing a song because you know exactly what you need. But also, I get so grateful when I can hear the crowd. So, to hear them sing, just like at the top of their lungs, is just always… It reminds me of how long my journey has been… I didn’t know when it was going to happen, if it was going to happen. So there’s just a lot of feelings.”

Jones was nominated for three BET Awards this year. When accepting her first win, she choked up while reflecting on her 106 & Park appearance during her early days. She later thanked her team for taking a chance on her, God for blessing her, and all of the Black girls. “We do have to fight a little harder to get what we deserve… We’re deserving of great things y’all,” she said.

Back in February, Jones shared that she is working towards releasing her debut album this summer and intends to tour following its release. She is also set to partake in the inaugural Harlem Festival Of Culture at the end of July.

Watch her full performance from this year’s BET Awards performance above.