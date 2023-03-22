Coco Jones Considers Being Mistaken For Jennifer Hudson “Such A Compliment”

In June 2012, Coco Jones tweeted, “Everybody says I look like Jennifer Hudson :), yall really think so ?! I would luv to sing with her.” Fast forward over a decade later, the 25-year-old was able to gush with Hudson about their mutual case of mistaken identity on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and, of course, sing for Hudson.

During the Bel-Air star‘s talkshow appearance on Wednesday (March 22), Jones revealed that she gets mistaken for the EGOT winner. So often that she just plays into it and bellows out a line from “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” Hudson admitted that she also deals with the same mixup and even brought up the idea of Jones portraying her in a biopic.

“People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And I see your name keep popping up,” said the 41-year-old. To which Jones confidently replied, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready at this point.”

Hudson later joked, “I adore you. I love it so much, but I get people saying you all the time… ‘Are you Coco Jones?’ I don’t tell them I’m Jennifer Hudson, but I be like, ‘Coco Jones? No, but thank you!’ They be like, ‘She somebody.’ Chile, I don’t know.”

“Honestly, I take it as such a compliment,” Jones responded. “You know you have been so impactful in my life, just watching you, a beautiful, dark-skinned woman just killing it. That’s my motivation.”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Further along in the segment, the Artist To Watch detailed that Disney didn’t know how to properly market her when she signed to Hollywood Records.

“At the time, there were a lot of ideas of what I could be, but no real way of knowing how to execute that when I’m a Black girl. I feel like there were a lot of formulas that would work for someone that didn’t look like me and so, they would give me songs to sing and I’d be like okay and I would eat ’em up. They’d be like ‘not like that.’ […] but you know it’s all in God’s timing,” Jones explained.

Watch Jones perform the television debut of her hit single, “ICU,” below.