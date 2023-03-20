Coco Jones Details Embarrassing Moment She Mistook E-40 For Busta Rhymes

Everybody makes mistakes, and Coco Jones is no exception. The 25-year-old revealed an embarrassing moment where she mistook E-40 for Busta Rhymes at the Roc Nation Brunch.

The Columbia, S.C.-born singer joined The Breakfast Club on Friday (March 17) and told the hosts the hilarious story. “So I go up to him and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, You had just seen my freestyle of your [verse] on Wild ‘n Out?'” she began, referencing her performance of “Look At Me Now” on Nick Cannon’s long-running comedy show. “And he was like, ‘Yeah…’ And I’m like, ‘Remember?’ […] And he was like, ‘That’s good shawty, that’s good.’”

“I walk away and I’m also looking up the lyrics to ‘Look At Me Now,’ ’cause I’m thinking, ‘That wasn’t right, something was off,’” she continued. “So I’m looking it up, and I’m sayin’, ‘Busta Rhymes… who was that?’ And my manager goes, ‘Girl, that’s E-40.’ I was so mortified.”

Coco Jones may have faltered in her ability to recognize legendary rappers, but she hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to music. The Def Jam artist joined forces with Leon Thomas in February to cover Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End Of Time” as part of the Spotify Singles series. A few weeks prior, she released the deluxe version of her November 2022 project What I Didn’t Tell You.

Babyface joined Jones on “Simple,” bolstering a project that already boasted powerful tracks such as “ICU and “Caliber.” The actress, who got her start on Disney Channel, has also made a name for herself, playing Hilary Banks on Bel-Air, the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot hosted on Peacock.