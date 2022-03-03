Coco Jones Says New Music Is Coming As ‘Bel-Air’ Continues

Coco Jones is a burgeoning star, ready to elevate her talent to new heights. The former Disney starlet discussed her current TV role, her future on-screen hopes, and her music career during the 2022 Billboard Women in Music red carpet on Wednesday night (March 2). Speaking with VIBE, the 24-year-old talent expressed pride in her work as Hillary Banks on Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of the 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

“It makes me feel like we did something historic,” she shared of the audience reception to the series. “Of course, we were nervous to see what people were gonna say, but literally even my siblings are like, ‘All right, we know what’s going on in the next episode’… I’m like, ‘Wow, we must have really made something iconic.'”

Jones added, “Hillary has a very jaw-dropping scene where, um, something that she didn’t expect is on the internet,” describing her character’s ordeal in the upcoming episode.

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks in BEL-AIR Peacock TV

Although she is enjoying her screen time as Hillary, the Let It Shine actress shared the kind of roles she hopes to add to her resume in the future. “I’d love to have some action films under my belt,” she shared. “As well as, like, maybe like a Titanic… a hopeless love story type of film.”

Beyond acting, Jones is a talented vocalist and is ready to reclaim her music career. She shared with VIBE that her new single drops soon and she hopes to release additional music as the year continues. “New music is on the way. I’m with Def Jam and my single will be coming out in the middle of March, and hopefully [an] EP this summer so the girls can turn up,” she exclaimed.

Watch the cast of Bel-Air discuss their audition journeys below.