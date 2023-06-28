Coco Jones Announces First Headlining Tour Amid “ICU” Success

Coco Jones continues to ride the wave of her “ICU” success with the announcement of her first headlining tour. The What I Didn’t Tell You Tour will hit 16 major cities across the U.S. throughout the summer.

Jones’ tour will align with some of her festival appearances like Broccoli City, Sol Blume, Made In America, and the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture. However, her isolated tour dates will touch Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, and more. Rising star Ebony Riley will support the trek with Haben and Jones’ Bel-Air co-star, Simone Joy, joining for select dates.

The newly minted BET Award winner has already confirmed that this is just the first leg of her tour. “I’ll be hitting more cities leg 2 stay tuned,” wrote the 25-year-old on Instagram.

Artist presale tickets will be available on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Spotify and venue-specific presales will also go live during that time. General on-sale begins on June 30 at 10 a.m. local.

Jones’ infectious ballad, “ICU,” is the second single from her major label debut EP. It became the actress’ first No. 1 record overall, and made her the first female R&B artist since Normani to top Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

When speaking on the soul-stirring record, Jones told VIBE, “When you bare your heart like that as an artist, it’s hard for it to not affect you whenever you sing a song because you know exactly what you need. But also, I get so grateful when I can hear the crowd. So, to hear them sing, just like at the top of their lungs, is just always… It reminds me of how long my journey has been.”

See full tour dates below.

July 16 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival

August 5 – Ontario, California – Toyota Arena

August 8 – Boston, Massachusetts – Paradise Rock Club

August 10 – Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

August 11 – Detroit, Michigan – Majestic Theatre

August 13 – Chicago, Illinois – House of Blues

August 15 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – First Avenue

August 17 – Denver, Colorado – Gothic Theatre

August 20 – Sacramento, California – Sol Blume Festival

August 22 – Los Angeles, California – Fonda Theatre

August 23 – Santa Ana, California – The Observatory

August 25 – Phoenix, Arizona – The Van Buren

August 27 – Dallas, Texas – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

August 29 – Birmingham, Alabama – Iron City

August 30 – Nashville, Tennessee – Brooklyn Bowl

September 2 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Made In America Festival

September 3 – Norfolk, Virginia – The NorVa