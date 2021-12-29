Coi Leray Calls To End Body Shaming In 2022

Coi Leray spoke out against body shaming on social media using TikTok and Instagram to share a message against judging another person’s physical appearance. The “TWINNEM” rapper hopes in the new year, bodies of all types are celebrated.

“Don’t madder how natural she is, who her doctor is, if she has curves, cellulite, big small, round square,” she wrote on Instagram. ” let’s just make it a priority to spread love and worry the fu*k about yourself. Yuh. 2022 I’m excited.”

The 24-year-old artist has been vocal about body shaming before. In June, following Leray’s appearance at the 2021 BET Awards, trolls took to social media to make negative comments about her body. During the annual event, she wore an orange bra-top and baggy cargo pants, highlighting her petite frame.

“My body is always trending,” she wrote in one Tweet.

She followed up by asking, “Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand.”

Coi Leray attends the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Coi Leray had a successful 2021 with her breakout hit “No More Parties,” which became her first song to chart on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 26. The song was officially remixed with a verse from Chicago rapper Lil Durk who has helped to encourage Leray in her journey as an artist.

“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop,” she shared of her collaborator. “Most artist show love from a distance on some weird sh*t but this man right here believed in me, believed in No More Parties and been behind me every since. He know a star when he see one and I just wanna thank you for all your support. OTF FOREVER.”

View Coi Leray’s full Instagram post against body shaming below.