Coi Leray Teases Appearance In Upcoming Busta Rhymes Video

Coi Leray is teasing her appearance in an upcoming Busta Rhymes video. On Tuesday (July 24), the 26-year-old hit Instagram to upload a carousel of photos showing off an intricately designed silver and Black outfit. Leray strikes various poses in the three photos, with the third including a Black fur coat draped along the floor.

“On set for @bustarhymes new video !! This sh*t is a MOVVVVVVIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE [I] always wanted to be in a Busta video,” she excitedly captioned the sneak preview. Busta took to her comment section to join in on the love, offering up eight fire emojis to approve her involvement.

While it’s unclear what the two are cooking up, the biggest cut the pair have worked on thus far is undoubtedly Coi’s “Players” DJ Saige remix. Released in March 2023, the remix featured an entirely new beat, sampling Busta’s 1997 hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” and a new verse from the Hip-Hop legend.

Since then, Busta has shown love to the newcomer, bringing her out for live performances at 2023’s Something in the Water and his BET Awards performance paying tribute to his legacy.

Coi Leray recently released her sophomore album, COI, on June 23, 2023. Busta Rhymes supported the album, taking to his IG to give his “sis” her flowers. “MY SIS AND YOUNG QUEEN @coileray NEW ALBUM #COI IS OUT NOW!!! CONGRATS QUEEN!! #TEAMCOILERAY LET’S GOOOOO!!!” he wrote.

Ahead of the LP’s release, the New Jersey native spoke about her intention with her second album, hoping people give the music a chance outside of the “media headlines.”

“I feel like a lot of the headlines kind of overshadow my true talent and what God really brought me here to do,” she told Apple Music. “So I just can’t wait because this album’s going to show that… And also the second album’s going to make people go back to Trendsetter and make them actually appreciate it for the music instead of the bulls**t and the negative headlines and Coi Leray always being the topic. This album is all about me.”