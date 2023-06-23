Coi Leray Deep Dives Into Issue With Latto Mentioning Her In “Put It On Da Floor”

Coi Leray has offered some clarity on her issues with Latto mentioning her in her recent single “Put It On Da Floor.” The 26-year-old asserted that she is about positivity and feels like no one should have anything to say about each other’s bodies.

The “Players” artist sat down with Ebro Darden for the latest episode of Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio to promote her new album COI and spoke about the back-and-forth. “It’s not a sensitive conversation. I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name,” she told the outspoken host. “I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from.”

Coi continued, transitioning the topic to discussing people’s bodies by saying, “I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything. So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body. Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing.” Check out the full interview below.

The line in question was “Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray” from Latto’s April single “Put It On Da Floor.” Upon hearing the bar, Coi took to Twitter and said, “Here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this sh*t is never-ending.”

The “Big Energy” rapper’s fans attempted to tell the New Jersey artist that the line wasn’t a diss, which prompted her to tweet, “Maybe I overreacted [I don’t know]. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. [Especially,] if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention bi**hes you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs.”

The GRAMMY nominee set the record straight during her performance at Coachella’s second weekend, saying “Ay, Coi Leray I love your body baby.” Leray replied with a 100 emoji, which seemingly ceased any beef that may have ensued.