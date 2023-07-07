Coi Leray Left ‘Power’ Star Gianni Paolo On Read After He Called Her His “Wife”

Coi Leray may have a few suitors who’d like to date her — the latest being Power Book II: Ghost star Gianni Paolo. However, according to the actor who plays “Brayden Weston,” he was left on read when trying to shoot his shot.

TMZ caught up with Paolo recently to ask him about his relationship status and if he’d been thinking of dating anyone. That’s when he revealed that he’d rather stay single unless he can have the “Players” rapper.

“Team single for life, unless it’s Coi Leray,” he volunteered the info before sharing his embarrassing story of sliding in her DMs. “I mean she left me on read a couple weeks ago, which is crazy.”

Gianni Paolo attends STARZ’s “ Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Dinner Reception on March 14, 2023 in New York City. Joy Malone/Getty Images

“I just said like, ‘You’re my wife.’ That’s the opening line always,” he detailed about his strong opener. “So, I said that. [She] viewed that, viewed my whole story, and I was like damn. I showed Michael [Rainey Jr.] on set, because I was talking to her the week before, he goes, ‘Damn that’s cold.’”

However, Paolo shared that he hopes 50 Cent’s status could get him some pull with the “Blick Blick” rhymer. “50, if you can set me up with Coi Leray, let’s go, let’s get it going.”

If given the chance to date Coi, the 27-year-old said he’d wine and dine her with a “private room” at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California. “There’s a minimum. Go crazy,” he boasted.

Perhaps Coi thought Paolo was joking, as many of his Power Book II: Ghost cast members deemed him as the “jokester” whenever filming the hit series.

During an interview with VIBE ahead of season three’s premiere, the cast of the Starz show played a game of “Who’s Most Likely?”

When asked who is the person to joke around all day while on set, the series’ showrunner named Paolo without hesitation.

